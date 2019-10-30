INX Media Case: P Chidambaram sent to judicial custody 

Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected former Union minister P Chidambaram’s interim bail plea on health grounds in the INX Media money-laundering case.

The court sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till Nov 13, even as it dismissed the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s plea for one-day custodial interrogation of the Rajya Sabha MP.

It directed the authorities of Tihar Jail where Chidambaram is lodged to provide the former minister with medicines, western toilet, security and a separate cell.

Chidambaram’s application was mentioned by senior advocate Kapil Sibal before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Thursday.

He had sought interim relief for six days to enable him to consult and get examined by his regular doctor at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), Hyderabad.

He had claimed that he needed “urgent medical treatment for the acute and persistent abdominal pain being experienced” by him since October 5 due to Crohn’s disease which he was diagnosed with in 2017.