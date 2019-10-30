Launching date of Apple iPhone SE 2 announced

The launching date of Apple iPhone SE 2 has been announced. Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst has predicted that the iPhone SE 2 will be launch at the end of March 2020.

The iPhone SE 2, the successor to the 2016 iPhone SE model, is predicted to release in 2020. The price of the model may be around $. 399.

The low-end model with the iPhone 8 design language and a 4.7-inch display is likely to be powered by the same A13 chip as the iPhone 11 and comes with up to 128 GB of internal storage, Touch ID, and single-lens rear camera.