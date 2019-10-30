Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives Golden Dragon Award

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was awarded the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff international Film Festival. He was honoured with the prestigious award for excellence in cinema in the global arena.

Mick Antoniw, the Consular General of Wales presented the award to the actor on Sunday. Legendary Hollywood actor Judi Dench was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Congratulations #DameJudiDench on receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, Thank You Mr. @MickAntoniw1 the Counsel General of Wales,UK & "Cardiff International Film Festival" for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award. pic.twitter.com/lYGxpiKYPz — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 29, 2019

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a mark internationally with BBC’s McMafia, Photograph and Netflix’s Sacred Games.