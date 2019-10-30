PM Narendra Modi meets his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar – See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar. Earlier today, PM Modi returned from his Saudi Arabia trip and interacted with the staffers of PMO in New Delhi. He is slated to travel to Kevadiya to participate in the ‘Run for Unity’ celebrations on Thursday.

PM arrived at Ahmedabad airport and met his mother Hiraba in Raysan village near Gandhinagar. He will be participating in a series of events on October 31 at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.