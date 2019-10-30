Rahul Gandhi disappears again ahead of Congress’ mega protest

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is has left for a foreign country at a time when the party is planning to hold massive protests against the Narendra Modi government. The party has confirmed that Rahul is not in the country.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a press conference on Wednesday: “Rahul Gandhi has gone in the past from time to time on a meditational visit, on which he is currently there. This entire programme (35 press conferences from 1-8 November against Central govt over economic situation) was drafted as per his direction and in consultation with him.”

It may be noted here that the Congress has planned to hold some 35 press conferences across the country between November 1 and 8. Congress leaders and workers will also be taking to the street between November 5 and 15 as part of the nationwide agitation over the poor state of economy under NDA rule.