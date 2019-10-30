Serial killer charged with 8 murder case arrested

Andhra Pradesh police has arrested a serial killer. The person has been arrested on the charge of killing eight people in the three districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The police has no revealed the identity of the man who works as a night watchman at an apartment complex in Eluru. The investigation in the cases is still progressing.

The man has lured the victims with a promise that he has in custody ‘magical items’ like ‘powerful rice’, ‘special coins’ and ‘two headed snake’ and would say that these items help to remove obstacles in life and will also give prosperity and success. He take money from people promising giving these items and after having money in hand kills them.

He mixed poison in soft drinks to kill his victims.