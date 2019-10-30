You will get 50% discount on traffic fines: Details inside

The UAE police has informed that drivers will get discount 50% on traffic fines if you pay the fine with in 50 days.

Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, general commander of Ras Al Khaimah Police has informed this. The discount system was launched by the Ras Al Khaimah Police in 2016.

Ras Al Khaimah Police informed that around 448,500 speed violations were recorded in 3 years by the fixed and mobile radars. And 250,000 drivers fined for these violations have benefited from the discount system launched in October 2016.

As per the initiative, erring drivers shall get a 50% discount on their traffic fines if they make the payment in the first 50 days. The discount shall be 30%if the fine is paid between 51 and 80 days.

This drive covers all types of vehicles, including private, government, and corporate cars and buses. And it has helped slipping down the daily traffic accidents from 120 to 40.