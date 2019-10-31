Apple iPhone SE 2: More details about the upcoming affordable iPhone

The launching date of Apple iPhone SE 2 has been announced by Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst. Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the iPhone SE 2, the successor to the 2016 iPhone SE model, will be release in 2020.

The iPhone SE?successor is expected to come with an iPhone 8-like design. According to Kuo, the iPhone SE?2 will feature a 4.7-inch display, with A13 processor, 3GB of RAM. The smartphone will reportedly come in 64GB and 128GB variants. It will also sport a Home Button. The phone will have just single camera unit.

Kuo also said that Apple iPhone SE 2 will enter mass production in January next year.

He also said that Apple iPhone SE 2 could be priced around $399 (Rs 28,000 approximately), making it the cheapest iPhone.