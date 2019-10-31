‘Baghdadi’s death doesn’t feel like justice’ says Yazidi rape victim

A Yazidi woman who survived the rape attack in a ISIS camp has said that Baghdadi’s death doesn’t feel like justice.

“Even if Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, it doesn’t mean Islamic State is dead,” a Yazidi woman named Jamila told to an international news agency.

“This doesn’t feel like justice yet, I want the men who took me, who raped me, to stand trial. And I want to have my voice heard in court. I want to face them in court … Without proper trials, his death has no meaning”, said 19-year-old Jamila said from the temporary home in the Sharya camp for displaced Yazidis in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

She belong to the group of thousands of Yazidi women who were kidnapped and raped by IS after it mounted an assault on the Yazidi homeland in northern Iraq in August 2014.