Chennai connect disconnects:China condemns Indian action on Kashmir

The much hyped ‘China Connect’unofficial summit between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which took place at Mamallapuram is getting disconnected.

China today criticised the Indian action in Kashmir in sharp words to which India retaliated in a similar tone.The timing of Chinese external affairs spokesman implies China might be waiting for this occasion long before.J&K will cease to be an Indian state and will be annexed as Indian Union territories of Kashmir and Ladakh effective from tomorrow.

Chinese spokesman said the annexation of Jammu and Kashmir as Indian Union territories is unlawful while India rejected the Chinese statement fully saying Kashmir is Indias sovereign territory and it is India’s internal affair.”The Indian action in Kashmir and annexation of it to the Indian union is totally unlawful.India has forcefully annexed a part of China to its territory and thus has challenged the sovereignty of China.China strongly condemns this action and the way Indian government enforced it.Indian action does not change the status that the region is China’s territory.China requests India to review its decision and to abide the treaty for a peaceful resolution” read the Chinese statement.

The Chinese statement is based on 1963 Treaty between Pakistan and China which gives a part of Kashmir to China.