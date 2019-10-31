Congress reveals the secret : Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad for ‘meditation’

At last Congress leadership has revealed that former AICC president Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad for ‘meditation’. Randeep Singh Surjewala, spokesperson of Congress party has said in a press conference that Rahul Gandhi has gone for meditation. “Rahul Gandhi has gone in the past from time to time on a meditational visit, on which he is currently there. This entire programme was drafted as per his directions and in consultation with him”, said Surjewala.

Congress has lined up several pressers across the country from November 1 to 15 to criticize the government’s handling of the economy, and on the rising unemployment, farm crisis and RCEP, before launching an all-out agitation on the issues. And Rahul Gandhi won’t be a part of these events.

BJP has on the other hand attacked Gandhi saying why he goes abroad for meditation when India has a rich culture of it.

India is a leading center for meditation with a rich heritage. But Rahul Gandhi routinely flies out to odd destinations for ‘meditation’. Why doesn’t Congress simply make his itinerary public, after all he is a highly protected leader! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 30, 2019

