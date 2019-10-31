Driver behind death of 2 siblings in road accident arrested

The Ras Al Khaimah Police has informed that the driver behind the death of two young Emirati brothers was arrested. Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, General Commander of the Ras Al Khaimah Police has informed this on Wednesday. The accident was reported on October 17.

A 38-year-old Asian expat, who worked as a security staff member in a building in the emirate has been arrested. He admitted his crime and was referred to the traffic prosecution for legal action. He has escaped the scene after causing the accident. Four women were also sustained serious injuries.

He hid his car in one of the areas in the emirate and believed that nobody will be able until to identify him. After some days thinking that everything is fine her hit the road again. But he was spotted, tracked down and arrested by the traffic police authorities in three emirates, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Dubai.

As per police records, the two brothers – aged 11 and 23 years old – were travelling in the car driven by their 20-year-old sister. Then, all of a sudden, the driver of the car in front of them violently stepped on the brakes and sped off. The woman who was driving the car lost control of the car, and it veered off the road, rammed into a barrier and flipped several times.