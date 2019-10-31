Gas canister explosion, Karachi-Rawalpindi Express catches fire killing atleast 65

Pakistan’s Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express caught fire Thurday morning killing atleast 65 on board and severely injuring 30 others.

The fire erupted following a gas canister explosion which completely charred three bogeys while the train was on its coarse through central Pakistan.The gas stove was lit for preparing breakfast which exploded causing the mishap.The accident took place near the town of Liaquatpur, about 150km (93 miles) south of the city of Multan.”The death toll could rise further,” said Muhammad Asfandyar, a local hospital official. He said all of the victims were being treated for burns.The fire was extinguished after hours of struggle.

The burned coaches were over crowded adding to the casualty count and the mishap occured at a rural place were there are no sufficient hospitals with a burn unit.”All the injured are being air lifted to hospitals in Multan”, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.