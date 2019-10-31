Girl repatriated after seven years for illegal entry in India

A girl from Bangladesh who was arrested in India for illegally entering the country was repatriated to her country after 7 years on Wednesday

Bithi Akhtar (28), who is from Lohagara village of Bangladesh’s Narail district, was held from Tripura’s Kamalpur. She was suffering from chronic schizophrenia, and was given treatment there for a few years. As per the senior doctors of the Government Modern Psychiatrist Hospital in Tripura Bithi Akhtar has recovered 80 to 90%. She has informed the hospital staff about her family in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commission was informed of this by the Indian authorities, after which the repatriation took place. Her family came to Akhaura International Check-Post to receive her.

This is the sixth time the has sent a Bangladeshi national back to their country after treating them for mental illness. Currently, 17 Bangladeshi nationals are under treatment in the hospital.