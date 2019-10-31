Guru Nanak’s 550th Birth Anniversary: Pakistan issues commemorative coin

The Pakistan government has issued a Rs 50 commemorative coin on Tuesday to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The coin will be available for the Sikh devotees visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in the next month.

One side of the coin reads, 550th Birthday Celebrations Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji 1469-2019 with a Gurudwara carved on it whereas on the other side it reads Islamic Republic Pakistan and Rs 50 with Pakistan’s symbol – a moon and a star.

A postage stamps with an image of the Gurdwara Janam Asthan for Rs 8 were also issued. Earlier, Pakistan prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib.