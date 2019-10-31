Himachal Pradesh School syllabus will change, state education minister

State Education minister Suresh Bharadwaj said the syllabus for schools would be duly amended to include the freedom fighters from Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to media he said that the school syllabus has been modified before and the new amendment is aimed at improving the awareness of students of the struggles and hardships suffered by freedom fighters of Himachal Pradesh and how the state became a part of the Indian union.He added that directives were forwarded to department of education and state board of secondary education for the implementation of amended syllabus.

The education minister was addressing media on the occasion of run for Unity and National Unity day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel , India’s first home minister known widely as Iron man of India.