Imran Khan sends special invitation to Congress leader Sidhu

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has send special invitation to Congress leader and former Punjab minister

Navjot Singh Sidhu, to the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

“Senator Faisal Javed Khan had a telephonic conversation with Navjot Singh Sidhu on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and invited him to Pakistan on 9 November,” the news agency ANI reported.

Navjot Sidhu had pushed for the corridor to the Pakistan prime minister when he travelled to Pakistan to attend the Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony in 2018. When he returned, Sidhu announced that he had got an assurance that Pakistan would get the corridor ready well in time for Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of India’s Punjab.

Navjot Sidhu had also travelled to Pakistan for the ground-breaking ceremony for the corridor late last year.