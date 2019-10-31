Jammu and Kashmir has ceased to be a state in India

At last Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be state in India. On Wednesday Jammu and Kashmir has become two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jammu &Kashmir will have an elected legislative assembly and a chief minister — on the lines of Puducherry — while Ladakh will be governed by the Lieutenant Governor and have two hill development councils.

New Lieutenant Governor for J&K, Girish Chandra Murmu, will be sworn in by chief justice of the Srinagar high court Gita Mittal in a ceremony around 12.30pm at the Raj Bhavan. Mittal will then fly to Leh, where she will swear in the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur.

The Jammu and Kashmir has been divided by the union government after revoking the Article 370 and 35A which give the state a special status.