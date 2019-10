Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, who was scheduled to attend the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav 2019 in Raipur on November 1, has cancelled her visit due to health issue.This was stated by Amarjit Bhagat, a Minister in the Chhattisgarh government.

She was to be chief guest at the inauguration of the three-day event, to be opened by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.The event has been organised at the Science College ground in Raipur to mark the 20th formation day of Chhattisgarh.