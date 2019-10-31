The video of raid on ISIS chief Baghdadi released by US: Watch Video

The US government has released a video and photos of the US special forces raid in Syria that resulted in the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.The video and photos were released on on Wednesday by the US Defence Department.

The Pentagon released video of airstrikes on a group of unknown fighters on the ground who opened fire on the helicopters that carried US forces in Syria’s Idlib province for killing Baghdadi . Among the images released by the Defence Department was grainy black-and-white footage of US troops approaching on foot the high-walled compound in northwestern Syria where Baghdadi was holed up.

Before and after pictures of the isolated compound were also released.

US Defence made it clear that two children under 12 years were killed — and not three as President Donald Trump previously said — when Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide vest in a tunnel as he tried to escape US troops. In addition to Baghdadi and the two children, four women and one man were killed at the compound. An unknown number of nearby fighters were also killed when they opened fire on US helicopters.

"…at the compound, fighters from two locations in the vicinity of the compound began firing on U.S. aircraft participating in the assault."

– Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM pic.twitter.com/SkrtHNDs7w — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

Baghdadi had been identified through comparison with his DNA, which had been on file since his 2004 detention in an Iraqi prison. Baghdadi was then buried at sea within 24 hours of his death .