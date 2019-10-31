Twitter responds to propaganda fakes, Bans all political and Candidate ads

Micro blogging site Twitter on Wednesday announced that it would stop accepting political advertising globally on its platform.The decision is seen as the Twitter’s crack to prevent false propaganda from politicians globally.

“internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions,” tweeted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The new policy will come into effect from November 22 and will enforce an ad ban on political issues as well as candidate capaigns.Now the pressure is on Facebook to follow Twitters lead to stop social media fake propagandas, sponsored by political parties for there election gains.The facebook follows a policy that allows political speech and ads to run without fact-checking on the leading social network.Recently Facebook has announced it is experimenting on expensive artificial intelligence algorithms to detect fake and defamatory content posted to its servers.

Twitters Chief financial manager Ned Segal revealed that it grossed little less than 3 million USD for the recent 2018 US mid term elections by means of political and candidate ads ,though he asserted that the decision was based on priciples and not money.