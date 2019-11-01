BSNL offering cash back on voice calls

BSNL has introduced a new scheme for wireline, FTTH and broadband users. Recently, the telco introduced unlimited calling offer for these users. Now, the company will be offering a cash back of 6 paisa per voice call that goes beyond 5 minutes.

“In an era of digital experiences, where customers are seeking quality services for voice and data , we want our customers to engage more with our upgraded Next Generation Network. We want them to experience the quality of voice call which happens on wireline, and also get incentivized for same,” said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL in a release.

“We are taking multiple initiatives to improve customer experience on BSNL network and this is one of those several lined up in next few months. Customers can pay their bills online through our portal or mobile app , and avoid hassles of physically visiting our customer service centers,” he added.