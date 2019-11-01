ISIS asks US to stop celebrating, calls Trump’ Crazy old man’

The ISIS on Thursday confirmed the death of their founder leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and its chief spokesman bu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi.

Baghdadi, the worlds most wanted terrorist was killed in a US raid in Northern Syria along with his two children when he detonated himself after failing to escape from US troops.Baghdadi was considered to be on the same strata as the Osama Bin Laden of Al Qaeda and US had declared a price tag of 175 Crore Rs for his head.

Abu Hamza al-Quraishi the ISIS new spokesman issuing a stark warning to US said that its chief’s death will be avenged in a similar form and described US President Donald Trump as a ‘Crazy old man’.The new spokesman asked US to stop rejoicing as its leaders death would be avenged .The terror group also had named its new head as Hashimi,whose name is seldom refered in ISIS broadcasts.Further details of the new leader are not known.