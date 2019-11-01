P Chidambaram is fine, need not be hospitalised : AIIMS Report

Delhi High Court has dismissed former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s request for interim bail in the INX Media case. The Congress leader’s plea was turned down today after a seven-member AIIMS medical board assessed his health and found vital signs to be “normal”. The board, constituted on orders from the court, would only recommend that the veteran politician continue to receive mineral water and food from home. After hearing the report, the court also directed Tihar authorities to provide Mr Chidambaram with clean surroundings and protection from mosquitoes.The main bail plea will now be heard on November 4.

Mr Chidambaram, 74, had been admitted briefly to Delhi’s AIIMS on October 28 and had requested bail to fly to Hyderabad for the treatment of a stomach ailment. He sought bail on the ground that his condition was deteriorating and that he needed to be in a sterile environment.

“My only request is give him a sterile environment for now. If the AIIMS board says it’s not needed, you can send him back,” Kapil Sibal, Mr Chidambaram’s lawyer and party colleague told the court on Thursday.

In response, the court asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to form a medical board and provide a report on his health. Mr Chidambaram already has access to a western toilet and the necessary medicines.