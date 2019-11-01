Prominent US senator George Holding praises Modi for his bold steps in Kashmir

Prominent US Congressman George Holding on Thursday hailed Indian PM Narendra Modi for his ‘bold action’ in the erst while state of J&K which is now part of Indian Union territories.

“The aborogation of Article 370 was essential for the long-term stability of the region, and they(Indian govt) should be applauded,”George Holding said standing at house floor of Capitol Hill.He also termed the Article 370 as ‘outdated and temperory’ and justified its scapping by Indian government.

The Republican law maker opinioned that the Article 370 was an “obstacle to economic development and promoted a sense of separatism.” “Several groups based in Pakistan were able to conduct cross-border terrorism that wreaked havoc on individuals and families, and led to a morbid economy,” he said.

Hence, Modi government had to make a decision on whether to continue with the old policy or to pursue progress by changing the region’s legal status, Holding asserted his opinion.