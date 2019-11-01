Visiting Bangladesh cricket team struggle to breath in Delhi smog,A masked match on the cards?

The thick blanket of smog covering Delhi ever since the culmination of Diwali is still hesitant to vanish.Bangladeshi coach Liton Das experienced breathing difficulties and he came for practice yestrday at Arun Jaitley International stadium wearing a bluish-white mask.

It was presumed that Liton’s mask was a precautionary measure to the severe air quality of the country capital. But the right-hander later confirmed that he had a minor respiratory illness and he would have worn the mask irrespective of the air quality.The visiting Bangladesh team had a hard time breathing the highly polluted air of Delhi which stands at ‘Very poor’ mark at Air Quality Index ratings.

Though only the coach Liton Das was seen wearing a mask at practice sessions more players are likely to use it in the on coming T20’s.“Yes, we are thinking about getting more masks,” said a Bangladesh team source.The AQI index near Arun Jaitley stadium stands near 300-400 which stands at ‘very poor’ level a little bit of AQI index rise will make it to ‘Severe’ level at which no strenuous physical activity is advised.

The Bangladeshi team are evidently at discomfort. The most affected was Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo, who complained of breathing problems, burning eyes, and dizziness. “Our coach did not feel well. He said his eyes were burning and he was finding it hard to even breathe because of the lack of clean air,” said a Bangladesh team member.