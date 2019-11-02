Govt approves Rs 447 Crore to build 221-metre tall Ram Statue

Yogi Adityanath government on Friday allotted Rs 447 crore for acquisition of 61 hectares of land in Ayodhya on which a 251-metre high statue of Lord Ram will be built. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The statue is part of the Ram Nagari Ayodhya project which will be installed on the banks of River Sarayu. Apart from the statue, slated to be world’s tallest, the budget money will also be used for tourism development, beautification of Ayodhya, digital museum, interpretation center, library, parking, food plaza, landscaping and other tourism facilities.

In addition to it, the government had also sanctioned Rs 200 crore earlier this year for carrying out technical studies for building the statue. Last year, the UP government had released the details saying that statue would consist of a 151-metre statue, a 20-metre umbrella overhead, and a 50-metre pedestal and will be built of bronze.

‘This project is being modeled on the Sardar Patel statue project in Gujarat,’ UP minister Shrikant Sharma said after the meeting.

Reportedly, for setting up the world’s tallest statue, an MoU will be signed with the Gujarat government for technical assistance. A separate unit of State Manufacturing Corporation will be set up for the purpose of this project, structure, bidding operation and construction work.

The 251-metre Lord Ram statue when completed will be the world’s tallest, taller even than Gujarat’s Statue of Unity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on October 31, inaugurated an imposing 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first home minister, in Gujarat.