Inflation,Unemployment are the biggest concerns for Pakistanis- Not Kashmir, survey report out

An independent survey conducted by Gilani Pakistan and Gallup international reveals 53 percent of the participants believe the country’s economy and unemployment are the biggest problems haunting the country.

The majority of the participants (53 percent) consider economical crisis especially inflation as the chief cause of concern, followed by unemployment (23 percent), Water crisis and corruption stands at four percent. Eight percent of respondents voted for Kashmir as a concern. The survey also mentions fears over political instability, power crisis, dengue outbreak among other issues. Gallup Pakistan said the survey’s sample comprised men and women from across the four provinces — Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh.