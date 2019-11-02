Nawaz Sharif’s health condition remains critical : Report

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health condition remains critical as his platelet count has dropped again, a day after it rose to 51,000, his personal physician said on Saturday.

Nawaz Sharif, 69, was admitted to the Services Hospital on Monday night from Pakistan’s anti-graft body’s custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s platelets increased from 35,000 to 51,000, showing improvement in his condition.”Former PM Nawaz Sharif remains critical. The treating doctors tried to reduce the Steroids dose being given to him but unfortunately resulted in drop in Platelet count again yesterday,” said Adnan Khan.

The doctor said the cause behind the drop in platelets needs to be diagnosed and established without delay, Geo News reported.