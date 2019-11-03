Veteran actor Madhu awarded Legend Honor

MACTA (Malayalam Cine Technicians Association) awarded the ‘Legend Honour’ to veteran actor Madhu. The award was announced at the closing ceremony of MACTA’s Women’s International Film Festival on Sunday. The honor will be handed over to the veteran, at a small function at his home in Thiruvanathapuram due to his health condition.

Madhu who dominated the Malayalam film industry for four decades entered the film industry at a time when Prem Naseer and Sathyan were reigning the silver screen. Striving hard Madhu developed his own style which later was adored by Malayalee audiences. Madhu’s contribution to the film industry was not confined to acting. He ventured to various sectors of the industry and opened a movie studio near Puliyarakonam, Thiruvananthapuram. He later donned to be a successful producer, director and story writer.

MACTA is the first formal organization of the creative technicians of the Malayalam motion picture industry. The organization, which was formed on October 10, 1993, aims at bringing Malayali film technicians together on a common platform for collective bargaining and the common welfare of its members. MACTA started with 39 members, now has more than 1,047 members.