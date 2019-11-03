Apple iPhone may stop working from today

Apple iPhone 5 users must update its software as the company has warned that without the iOS update the phone will not support App Store, iCloud and web browsing.

The Apple company warned that Apple iPhone 5 users must update their software before November 3 or they might lose access to the Internet.

” Starting just before 12am UTC on November 3, iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time, including App Store, iCloud, email and web browsing”, said Apple in a statement.

The Apple has warned that those who don’t download iOS 10.3.4 by the deadline would be locked out of any features that rely on Internet access. These include time and date functions, email, App Store, web browsing and iCloud storage services.

I'm being forced to update my old iOS devices. I received this on my old iPhone 5. I haven't seen it yet on my iPad 4. The issue with this is that those devices are jailbroken. Dunno if I can ignore it. #Apple #iPhone5 #iPad4 #iOS #Jailbreak pic.twitter.com/EtYoTSLLgC — 24XERO (@24Xero) October 26, 2019

The update can be done wirelessly or using a computer before the deadline, after which owners will need to connect their device to a Mac or PC, as wireless updates will no longer work.

This will also affect users of iPhone 4s, first-generation iPad Minis or fourth generation and older iPads.

iPhone 5 users have been receiving pop-up messages urging them to update to the latest iOS.