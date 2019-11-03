Chief Justice of Delhi observes police firing at Tis Hazari court seriously,Holds meeting with top police official

The scuffle between police and the lawyers within Tis Hazari court premises injuring several lawyers had invited Delhi High court Chief Justice DN Patel’s attention.

Delhi CJ, DN Patel held a five-hour-long meeting with seven senior judges of High court to discuss how a minor scuffle over car park led to the police firing live rounds at the advocates. The meeting culminated at around 9:40 PM and was attended by the Joint Commissioner of Police-New Delhi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Delhi Additional Chief Secretary- Delhi Government.

The Judge reportedly took a serious note of the situation and expressed concern about the safety of lawyers and litigants. Three senior Judges of High court visited the injured advocates who are now recovering at St, Stephens hospital after treatments. Two of the lawyers suffered bullet wounds in the firing. Mr. Vijay Varma who got a bullet wound on the right side of the chest was reported to be in stable health condition and talked to the judges.

Bar association of Delhi had called for a boycott of court proceeding on Monday to protest the use of excessive force against lawyers on Monday. November 4.