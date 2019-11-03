Civil aviation authority to impose service charge

The civil aviation authority in Saudi Arabia is all set to impose a new charge on the passengers. General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia has decided to impose a service on domestic passengers. The new ‘ airport building charge’ will be imposed from January 2020.

The GACA is imposing the new charge aiming at improving airport facilities. The fee will be Saudi Arabian Riyal(SAR) 21 for one-way trip. This includes SAR 10 each for departure and arrival in airports and SAR 1 for Value Added Tax(VAT). Passengers will be charged SAR 42 for a round trip. The fess will increase to SAR 87 when a passenger books a domestic flight ticket at a local international departure terminal.

Infants, passengers staying on-board connecting flights, cabin crew are exempted from paying the charge. The charge will collected by airlines by adding it to the price of tickets. The fees will changed in every three years.