Delhi HC orders Judicial enquiry on police firing within court premises,Orders compensation to Injured Advocates

In an urgent sitting, Delhi High court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry to investigate a minor scuffle over car parking which soon developed into a police firing within the premises of Tis Hazari court on Saturday. Two lawyers were shot during the incident and they are now recovering from trauma. Former Delhi High Court Judge SP Garg was appointed for the judicial probe.

The court directed the Delhi government to provide the best treatment to injured lawyers, preferably at AIIMS to the seriously injured. The High Court ordered the Delhi Police Commissioner to suspend the accused police officers who failed to contain the situation and fired at lawyers.