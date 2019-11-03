Multi billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk says good bye to Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Saturday came online only to announce he is going offline from Twitter for good.He gave hints that he may be switching to another microblogging platform Reddit in the coming days.

Kicking the Twitter habit would be a radical change for the charismatic multi-billionaire entrepreneur who is known for tweeting so freely that he landed in hot water with the US Securities and Exchange Commission which accused him of misleading investors on the platform.

“Not sure about the good of Twitter,” Musk told his more than 29 million followers in a series of rapid-fire tweets.”Reddit still seems good.”Going offline,” Musk concluded.