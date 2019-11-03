Xinhua news agency slams its Hong Kong office attack as a ‘barbaric’ act

Chinese state media, Xinhua News Agency had slammed the ransacking of its Hong Kong office by pro-democratic protestors as ‘barbaric’.

The city’s journalists also criticized the attack on the media organization during Saturday’s melee that marked nearly five months of unrest in the Chinese territory. Xinhua in a brief statement strongly condemned the “barbaric acts of mobs” that vandalized and set fire to the lobby of its Asia-Pacific office building in the city. Hong Kong Journalists Association called for an end to violence against the media.

Analysts consider this action by protestors as a pivotal point, with the police considering tightening its grip against street violence. Over 200 unruly rioters were detained on Saturday.