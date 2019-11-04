Actress Priyanka Chopra gets brutally trolled for her latest Instagram post : Watch Here

In her latest selfie, Priyanka is wearing a blue mask with sunglasses, covering almost all of her face. While sharing the picture, she expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality in the city. She also urged people to think about the homeless who don’t have air purifiers and masks to fight the condition. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe (sic).”



