Daughter kills aged mother with an iron rod for taunting over her divorse

Even as crime reports say the atrocities towards woman and children are declining in Delhi, murders and kidnappings are on the rise.In a latest incident a delhi woman killed her 81 year old mother thrashing her to death with an iron rod.Delhi police has arrested the woman who was in a reportedly distraught mental state.

The assailant identified as Neeru Bagga 47, works as Asst.PO at a private power company is divorsed and stays with her mother,Santosh Bagga in Hari Nagar.As per police reports Neeru said that her mother used to poke her on divorse and persuaded her to get married again often.

On Saturday after a heated quarrel Neeru took an iron rod and hit Santosh Bagga , after which she immediately left the house. Upon returning back she saw her mother lying in a pool of blood.A case of murder has been registered and the woman was arrested, police said.