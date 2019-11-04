Firing outside BJP MP’ office,video goes viral : Watch Here

Man open fired shots outside Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) MP Hans Raj Hans’ office in New Delhi’s Rohini area, has been arrested by the Police. At the time of the incident, the office was closed and no one was injured. Police have also recovered a weapon from him. A case has been registered under section 336 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 51-year-old accused, sporting a saffron kurta and pyjama, had fired two shots before fleeing from the spot. The video of the incident is also going viral on the internet, where the accused can be seen open firing outside the BJP leader office.