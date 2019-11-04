“Legislation on Sabarimala women entry not possible”,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said it was not possible for the state to bring in any legislation to circumvent the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

The apex court verdict of September 28 last year was not similar to that of the ruling related to Jallikattu or bullock cart race, he told the state assembly in response to a question by the opposition UDF.

“The Supreme Court verdict regarding the Sabarimala women entry is the one related to that of the fundamental rights. The state government is bound to implement the apex court order,” Vijayan said.