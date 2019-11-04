McDonald CEO sacked for consensual relationship with employee

Fast food giant McDonald’s had fired its CEO Steve Easterbrook after it was revealed that he dated an employee and a consensual relationship is maintained between them.The Executive board judged it to be in violation of company policies and asked Steve to step down.

In an email to staff, the British businessman acknowledged the relationship and said it was a mistake.

“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” he said.

Mr Easterbrook, 52, who is divorced, first worked for McDonald’s in 1993 as a manager in London before working his way up the company.

McDpnald’s has strict rules for managers which prohibit them from becoming romantically involved with a subordinate.He will be replaced by Chris Kempczinski, most recently president of McDonald’s USA, with immediate effect.