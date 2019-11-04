Release date of ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’ announced

Release date of Bollywood film ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’ starring Akshaye Khanna announced. The makers of the film announced this on Monday. The first look poster of the film also released on social media on Monday.

The film directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap will be released on January 3, 2020. The film marks the return of Akshaye Khanna back in comedy track.

Akshaye Khanna, Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan… #SabKushalMangal release date finalized: 3 Jan 2020… Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap… Here's the first look poster: pic.twitter.com/XoEIfvmUM6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2019

The film will also launch Priyaank Sharma, son of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure and Riva Kishen, the daughter of actor and MP Ravi Kishen.

The film is produced by One Up Entertainment of Nitin Manmohan. The film also marks the debut of Prachi Nitin Manmohan as a producer.