Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker gets trolled for abusing a 4 year old kid

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar landed herself in deep trouble when she reportedly uttered the ‘C***’ slang equivalent in Hindi to a four-year-old kid during a talk show.

A video went viral on social media shows Swara using the swear words for a child actor with whom she worked within an advertisement shoot during her early days in the film industry. Swara got angry because the child had addressed her as aunty. She later clarified that she did not slap the slang directly to the kid and she got annoyed by the kid trying to explain himself addressing her as ‘Aunty’.

Twitterati started slamming the actress no sooner that the video went viral, and the hashtag #Swara_aunty has been trending on the micro-blogging website since Tuesday morning. According to ibtimes, an NGO — Legal Rights Protection Forum — has reportedly filed a complaint to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and demanded action against Swara.