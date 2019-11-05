40 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck

A group of 41 migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday. The police has arrested the driver of the truck who belongs to Georgia .

The migrants supposedly of apparent Afghan origin were found in good condition. Seven of them were given first aid in hospital.

The police informed that it will take days to identify their nationality. The police is also seeking a man from Turkey in relation to the incident.

Greece is in the midst of a resurgence of asylum seeker arrivals from Turkey with numbers not experienced since the height of Europe’s refugee crisis in 2015 when more than a million people, mostly from Syria, landed on the shores of Lesbos, Samos and other Aegean isles. More than 35,000 men, women and children are in Greek island camps.