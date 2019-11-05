Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Raffle: 22 Friends will share the 15 million dirham jackpot

The first prize of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Raffle will be shared by 22 friends who work in Dubai for a salary of Dh.1500. They all bought the ticket by sharing Dh.25 each.

The workers had put Dh.25 to purchase the ticket will now become Dh.681,818 richer as their ticket was won the first prize in the raffle draw on Sunday.

The ticket was bought in the name of Sreenu Sreedharan Nair. Earlier there aroused a confusion after the draw as Sreenu was not available on the numbers provided on the ticket number 098165 which won the first prize.

The draw was held in Abu Dhabi International Airport. And when Richard rang up on the first number from the ticket, the person replied that he didn’t know anyone by the name Sreenu. Richard tried the second mobile number, the reply was blunt.

Sreenu aged 28 , works at a private company in Dubai. And he will be sharing the prize money with 21 others who paid for the ticket.

“This is unexpected and unbelievable. I and my friends, who are partners, still don’t believe we are winners. This will take some time to sink in. We all have put Dh25, two persons share is extra and gets adjusted with the next series. We have been buying tickets for 18 months now”, said Sreenu.

“I wasn’t aware about the announcement. The ticket was bought using card of a person who is in Kerala and hence those numbers were kept. He got confused with Richard’s voice. Thankfully all is fine now. I came to know when others friends came to congratulate me at night”, Sreenu said about the fortune.

“We are all workers. We earn in range of Dh1,500 or so after our overtime. I am working in Dubai for six years now. I hope to finish the pending construction work of my home. I have few loans to settle. My sister is married. My parents are keeping well. On personal note, this jackpot has come at right time for all of us. Now we are all looking towards the big day when we will be in Abu Dhabi to receive the cheque next month”, added Sreenu.