Andhra CM Jagan backsoff from renaming Kalam awards to YSR awards fearing backlash

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday ordered not to change the name of ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards’ after facing flak over changing its name. He ordered to immediately cancel the processes for renaming the ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards’ as ‘YSR Vidya Puraskars’.

The Andhra CM’s move to rename the Kalam awards met scathing criticism from all corners with all opposition leaders raising their voice. Former CM Chandrababu Naidu mentioned the move a shocking method of self-aggrandizement at the cost of disrespecting a much-venerated man(APJ Abdul Kalam).BJP leader Lanka Dinakar and TDP National General Secretary, Ram Mohan Naidu K had also denounced the move.