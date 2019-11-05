Ayodhya Verdict : Over 16,000 volunteers deployed to track social media activities

Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict in the Supreme Court, Faizabad police have deployed 16,000 volunteers to keep an eye against objectionable content on social media, an official said.

A similar number of volunteers have been put in place across 1,600 localities in the district to maintain calm when the order on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is delivered, a senior police officer Ashish Tiwari said.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected to deliver the verdict in the case before his retirement on November 17.

On Saturday, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha had issued orders against the use of social media to “insult” deities or to install idols and hold processions related to Ram Janmabhoomi. He also extended prohibitory orders till December 28, mentioning apprehension of breach of peace ahead of the verdict.

The police officer said they are ready to deal with terror attacks, communal riots, public resentment, any danger to the disputed site and have also taken care of all loopholes.

They have prepared a four layered security plan. In case one plan fails, it will be taken over by another, the official added.

The police have appointed 16,000 volunteers in 1,600 localities of the district to encourage people to remain calm and the same number of “digital volunteers” will keep a vigil on social media. The administration has also created several WhatsApp groups for volunteers to pass on information, he said.