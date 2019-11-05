Income Tax Department attaches Sasikala’s properties worth Rs 1,600 crore

Income Tax department in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore of former Chief Minister Jayalalitha’s close aide VK Sasikala under provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, according to sources. The agency found that properties worth Rs 1,500 crore were procured using in demonetised notes under fictitious names.

According to reports, nine properties, located in Puducherry, Coimbatore and Chennai were allegedly procured after November 8, 2016, demonetisation. The ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader is currently serving four-year imprisonment at Bengaluru’s Parapana Agrahara prison.