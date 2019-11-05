Pedestrians will be fined for road these violations in UAE

The pedestrians who violate traffic laws will be fined in UAE. This was informed by Ajman Police.

The Ajman Police has on Monday launched a initiative named ‘Road Crossing Safety’ to increase awareness among pedestrians. The initiative will last for three weeks.

Crossing the roads from a non-designated area is punishable by a fine of Dh 400. Also, drivers will be fined Dh 500 and 6 traffic points for not giving way to pedestrians.

This was informed by Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Ajman Police. He said that the police will work to raise awareness about the mistakes that pedestrians commit, such as crossing the roads from dangerous areas.