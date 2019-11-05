Telangana government warns striking transport workers, dismissal after November5

Telangana government led by CM KCR on Monday warned the striking transport workers they will be dismissed with immediate effect if not resuming their duties before November 5.

The government would go ahead with the plans to give permit to private bus owners to operate in additional 5000 routes earlier covered by TSRTC.TSRTC now operates in 10,400 routes and privatising 50 percent of the routes will gradually lead to closing down of state bus transport.

48,000 TSRTC workers have been taking out protest rallies across the state over their demands, with political parties and different organizations extending support to the stir.JAC leader, E Ashwathama Reddy which is spearheading the strike, had said that the government should first hold talks with them to resolve the issue and reiterated it would continue the stir.